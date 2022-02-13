PolkaCover 24-Hour Volume Tops $174,316.00 (CVR)

PolkaCover (CURRENCY:CVR) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. PolkaCover has a total market capitalization of $7.44 million and approximately $174,316.00 worth of PolkaCover was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PolkaCover has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One PolkaCover coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000262 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002375 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00044202 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,859.04 or 0.06785038 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,076.13 or 0.99854600 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00046849 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006468 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00048886 BTC.

PolkaCover Profile

PolkaCover’s launch date was January 19th, 2021. PolkaCover’s total supply is 137,865,569 coins and its circulating supply is 46,528,627 coins. PolkaCover’s official Twitter account is @polkacover

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

PolkaCover Coin Trading

