Polkadot (DOT) Market Capitalization Achieves $18.56 Billion

Polkadot (CURRENCY:DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. During the last seven days, Polkadot has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar. One Polkadot coin can now be purchased for approximately $18.80 or 0.00044366 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Polkadot has a total market capitalization of $18.56 billion and $722.50 million worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002362 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,889.35 or 0.06819285 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,234.84 or 0.99680320 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00047117 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00049002 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006432 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Polkadot Coin Profile

Polkadot’s launch date was August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,103,303,471 coins and its circulating supply is 987,579,315 coins. The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Polkadot is medium.com/polkadot-network . The official website for Polkadot is polkadot.network . Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

Buying and Selling Polkadot

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkadot should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polkadot using one of the exchanges listed above.

