Power Ledger One Day Volume Hits $17.41 Million (POWR)

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. Power Ledger has a market cap of $133.42 million and $17.41 million worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Power Ledger coin can currently be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000653 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Power Ledger has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Power Ledger alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003945 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00037261 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.31 or 0.00105164 BTC.

Power Ledger Coin Profile

Power Ledger is a coin. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 coins and its circulating supply is 457,485,997 coins. Power Ledger’s official website is powerledger.io . Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger . Power Ledger’s official message board is medium.com/power-ledger

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a decentralized energy exchange platform. It incorporates energy applications, such as a P2P energy trading application that allows businesses to host trading on the platform. This technology enables the sale of surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial developments (including multi-unit/multi-tenanted) connected to existing electricity distribution networks, or within micro-grids. POWR is an Ethereum-based token that fuels the Power Ledger Ecosystem. POWR tokens serve as access permission tokens, allowing the Application Hosts and their consumers to gain access to the P2P trading features and other Power Ledger applications. To synchronize the ecosystem globally and create cross-market electricity compatibility, a second token, Sparkz, is used in Power Ledger's ecosystem transactions. Applications Hosts may convert their POWR tokens to Sparks when the ecosystem has been accessed. “

Buying and Selling Power Ledger

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Power Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Power Ledger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Power Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Power Ledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Power Ledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.