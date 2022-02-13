ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.29.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRQR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRQR. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 122.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PRQR stock opened at $1.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.01. ProQR Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $9.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

About ProQR Therapeutics

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Its product pipeline include Sepofarsen, QR-421a, QR-1123, and QR-504a.

