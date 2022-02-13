Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Shares Purchased by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) by 279.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,387,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,232,100 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 9.19% of Protagonist Therapeutics worth $77,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 444.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTGX opened at $27.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.83. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 2.16. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $50.54.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PTGX. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

In related news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $482,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

