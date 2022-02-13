Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the January 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:QABSY traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.69. 8,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,952. Qantas Airways has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $21.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.94 and a 200 day moving average of $18.79.

Get Qantas Airways alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Qantas Airways in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Qantas Airways Ltd. provides air transportation services. The firm engages in the international and domestic air transportation services; sale of worldwide and domestic holiday tours; and associated support activities including catering, information technology, ground handling, and engineering and maintenance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qantas Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qantas Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.