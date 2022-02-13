Qbao Reaches Market Capitalization of $347,953.08 (QBT)

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. Qbao has a total market cap of $347,953.08 and approximately $36,853.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Qbao has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. One Qbao coin can now be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 55.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000020 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qbao Coin Profile

QBT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 coins. The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao . Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Qbao is qbao.fund . The official message board for Qbao is medium.com/@Qbao2339

Buying and Selling Qbao

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qbao should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qbao using one of the exchanges listed above.

