Quantis Network Reaches One Day Volume of $5.00 (QUAN)

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 13th. Over the last seven days, Quantis Network has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Quantis Network has a total market cap of $16,599.09 and $5.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantis Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Quantis Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002398 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00043399 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,839.36 or 0.06804472 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,655.85 or 0.99827301 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00046170 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006435 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00048096 BTC.

Quantis Network Coin Profile

Quantis Network’s total supply is 400,577,271 coins and its circulating supply is 39,779,347 coins. Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork . Quantis Network’s official website is quantisnetwork.org

Quantis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.