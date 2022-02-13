QuickSwap (QUICK) Hits Market Capitalization of $63.67 Million

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. During the last seven days, QuickSwap has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. QuickSwap has a market capitalization of $63.67 million and $8.05 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuickSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $194.66 or 0.00458908 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get QuickSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00044698 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2,894.84 or 0.06824692 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,484.53 or 1.00159001 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00047342 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006566 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00049228 BTC.

QuickSwap Coin Profile

QuickSwap’s genesis date was October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

Buying and Selling QuickSwap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuickSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QuickSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuickSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.