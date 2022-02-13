Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.08.

RDN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Radian Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America cut Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

In related news, EVP Brien Mcmahon sold 50,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $1,101,908.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard G. Thornberry acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.65 per share, for a total transaction of $433,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Radian Group in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Radian Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Radian Group in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Radian Group by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Radian Group in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RDN opened at $23.89 on Friday. Radian Group has a 52 week low of $19.17 and a 52 week high of $25.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.43.

Radian Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 9th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is a boost from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.51%.

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

