Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 62.5% from the January 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

RANJY stock traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.99. 6,156 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,519. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Randstad has a 52 week low of $31.29 and a 52 week high of $40.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.42.

Several equities analysts have commented on RANJY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Randstad from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Randstad from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Randstad in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Randstad NV engages in the provision of solutions in the fields of flexible work and human resources services. It operates through the following segments: Staffing, Professionals, and Executive Search. The Staffing segment recruits candidates for manufacturing, logistics and administrative jobs. Its service portfolio includes Inhouse, Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), Managed Services Programs (MSP), Payrolling, Outsourcing, and Outplacement.

