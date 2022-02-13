Ratan Capital Management LP Acquires 68,228 Shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

Ratan Capital Management LP boosted its position in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 946,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 68,228 shares during the quarter. Welbilt accounts for approximately 2.8% of Ratan Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Ratan Capital Management LP owned about 0.67% of Welbilt worth $21,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Welbilt in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Welbilt by 2,214.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Welbilt by 626.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 3,991 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Welbilt by 273.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 5,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in Welbilt in the 3rd quarter worth $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Welbilt alerts:

Shares of Welbilt stock opened at $23.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 43.91 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.85. Welbilt, Inc has a 1 year low of $14.31 and a 1 year high of $25.19.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Gudenkauf sold 10,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $246,157.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.29.

Welbilt Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Welbilt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welbilt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.