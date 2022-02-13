Ratan Capital Management LP Decreases Stock Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Ratan Capital Management LP lessened its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,003 shares during the period. MongoDB makes up approximately 1.5% of Ratan Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Ratan Capital Management LP’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $11,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in MongoDB by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MongoDB by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Get MongoDB alerts:

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 6,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.14, for a total transaction of $3,374,941.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 45,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.00, for a total value of $20,230,144.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,172 shares of company stock worth $63,269,962 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

MDB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MongoDB from $525.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on MongoDB from $475.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on MongoDB from $495.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial initiated coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $630.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $547.29.

Shares of MDB stock opened at $427.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The company has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.31 and a beta of 0.80. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $238.01 and a 1-year high of $590.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $451.58 and its 200 day moving average is $461.11.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $226.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.18 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 101.71% and a negative net margin of 38.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.98) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.56 EPS for the current year.

MongoDB Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.