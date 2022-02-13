Ratan Capital Management LP Sells 33,171 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Ratan Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,366 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,171 shares during the quarter. Twilio makes up approximately 1.3% of Ratan Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Ratan Capital Management LP’s holdings in Twilio were worth $9,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

Twilio stock opened at $190.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $231.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $298.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 9.57. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $172.61 and a one year high of $457.30. The stock has a market cap of $34.04 billion, a PE ratio of -38.64 and a beta of 1.26.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.74. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 32.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.80) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TWLO. Bank of America increased their price target on Twilio from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Twilio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Twilio from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Twilio from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on Twilio from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $393.64.

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.50, for a total value of $462,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.07, for a total value of $1,045,474.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 64,944 shares of company stock valued at $17,879,147. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Twilio

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.