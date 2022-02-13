Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $408.00

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. In the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded 19.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Raven Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Raven Protocol has a market cap of $2.50 million and $408.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Raven Protocol Coin Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,494,272,006 coins. Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol . The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol . Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Raven Protocol

