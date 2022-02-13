Ravencoin Classic Price Down 0% Over Last Week (RVC)

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. Ravencoin Classic has a market cap of $822,614.80 and approximately $23,826.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,239.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,883.74 or 0.06827176 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.05 or 0.00298409 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $334.26 or 0.00791344 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00013791 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.67 or 0.00077339 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00009682 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.36 or 0.00412791 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.04 or 0.00220280 BTC.

About Ravencoin Classic

Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,500,375,003 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io . Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

