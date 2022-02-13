Raze Network Trading Down 13.3% This Week (RAZE)

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. Raze Network has a market capitalization of $2.34 million and approximately $457,351.00 worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Raze Network has traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar. One Raze Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0326 or 0.00000078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Raze Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002384 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00043971 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,836.31 or 0.06757215 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,027.08 or 1.00125261 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00046606 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006468 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00048795 BTC.

Raze Network Coin Profile

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,736,311 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Raze Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raze Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raze Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raze Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Raze Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raze Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.