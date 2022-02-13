REAL Achieves Market Cap of $1.97 Million (REAL)

REAL (CURRENCY:REAL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 13th. One REAL coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000395 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. REAL has a total market cap of $1.97 million and $282,110.00 worth of REAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, REAL has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001211 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003965 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00037497 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.77 or 0.00105666 BTC.

REAL Profile

REAL (REAL) is a coin. Its launch date was October 9th, 2017. REAL’s total supply is 19,717,288 coins and its circulating supply is 10,055,817 coins. REAL’s official website is www.real.markets . REAL’s official Twitter account is @http://www.real.markets and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “REAL is a new Ethereum Smart-Contracts governed ecosystem that applies Blockchain technologies to the enormous Real Estate investment industry, giving access to global investment in Real Estate, lowering barriers to entry, and increasing market liquidity. “

Buying and Selling REAL

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade REAL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy REAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

