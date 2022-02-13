REC Silicon ASA (OTCMKTS:RNWEF) Short Interest Up 117.7% in January

REC Silicon ASA (OTCMKTS:RNWEF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 271,900 shares, an increase of 117.7% from the January 15th total of 124,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 37.2 days.
REC Silicon ASA stock remained flat at $$1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.82. REC Silicon ASA has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $2.85.
About REC Silicon ASA
