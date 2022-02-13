renDOGE One Day Trading Volume Tops $1,020.00 (RENDOGE)

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 13th. renDOGE has a total market capitalization of $433,601.22 and approximately $1,020.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One renDOGE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000336 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, renDOGE has traded up 0.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002388 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00043499 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,853.21 or 0.06810457 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,755.13 or 0.99667264 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00046366 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006410 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00048014 BTC.

renDOGE Coin Profile

renDOGE launched on January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject . renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

Buying and Selling renDOGE

