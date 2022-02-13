Reviewing RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) & LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO)

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) and LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

RCI Hospitality has a beta of 1.99, indicating that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LiveOne has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares RCI Hospitality and LiveOne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RCI Hospitality 15.54% 21.57% 10.12% LiveOne -46.98% -579.74% -52.80%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for RCI Hospitality and LiveOne, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RCI Hospitality 0 0 1 0 3.00 LiveOne 0 0 0 0 N/A

RCI Hospitality presently has a consensus target price of $110.00, suggesting a potential upside of 65.12%. Given RCI Hospitality’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe RCI Hospitality is more favorable than LiveOne.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares RCI Hospitality and LiveOne’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RCI Hospitality $195.26 million 3.24 $30.34 million $3.38 19.71 LiveOne $65.23 million 1.22 -$41.82 million ($0.63) -1.54

RCI Hospitality has higher revenue and earnings than LiveOne. LiveOne is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RCI Hospitality, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.1% of RCI Hospitality shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.2% of LiveOne shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of RCI Hospitality shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.2% of LiveOne shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

RCI Hospitality beats LiveOne on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RCI Hospitality

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club. Wholly-owned subsidiaries also operate restaurants and sports bars under the Bombshells Restaurant & Bar brand; and dance clubs under the Studio 80 brand. As of February 11, 2019, the company operated 46 units, including 39 nightclub units and 7 Bombshell units. In addition, it owns two national industry trade publications serving the adult nightclubs industry and the adult retail products industry; a national industry convention and tradeshow; and two national industry award shows, as well as approximately a dozen industry and social media Websites. The company founded in 1983 as Rick's Cabaret International, Inc., changed its name to RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. in August 2014, and is based in Houston, Texas.

About LiveOne

LiveOne, Inc. is a digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content. The company produces, edits, curates, and streams live music events through broadband transmission over the Internet and satellite networks to its users; provides digital Internet radio and music services to users online and through original equipment manufacturers on a white label basis; and offers ancillary products and services, such as regulatory and post-implementation support services. It also offers an application that provides access to live events, audio streams, original episodic content, podcasts, video on demand, real-time livestreams, and social sharing of content. The Company was founded on December 28, 2009 by Robert Scott Ellin and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

