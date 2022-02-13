Reviewing U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) & Altex Industries (OTCMKTS:ALTX)

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) and Altex Industries (OTCMKTS:ALTX) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

U.S. Energy has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altex Industries has a beta of -0.1, indicating that its stock price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares U.S. Energy and Altex Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Energy -19.33% -8.08% -6.48% Altex Industries -119.30% -6.67% -3.09%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares U.S. Energy and Altex Industries’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Energy $2.33 million 6.86 -$6.44 million N/A N/A Altex Industries $40,000.00 33.00 -$80,000.00 N/A N/A

Altex Industries has lower revenue, but higher earnings than U.S. Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.3% of U.S. Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of U.S. Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 49.8% of Altex Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for U.S. Energy and Altex Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Altex Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Altex Industries beats U.S. Energy on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

U.S. Energy Company Profile

US Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties. Its projects include North Dakota, Texas and Louisiana. The company was founded on January 26, 1966 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Altex Industries Company Profile

Altex Industries, Inc. is a holding company, which, through its subsidiary, owns interests, including working interests, in productive onshore oil and gas properties. It also buys and sells oil and gas properties and participates in the drilling of exploratory and development wells, and in recompletions of existing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

