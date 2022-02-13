Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. (NYSE:LEAP) Short Interest Update

Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. (NYSE:LEAP) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,000 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the January 15th total of 90,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 86,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEAP. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ribbit LEAP by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 203,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 50,341 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ribbit LEAP by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 405,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,333,000 after buying an additional 114,509 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Family Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Ribbit LEAP by 5,156.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Family Trust now owns 105,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 103,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ribbit LEAP by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 161,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 61,562 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LEAP remained flat at $$9.84 on Friday. 323,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,582. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.98 and a 200 day moving average of $10.16. Ribbit LEAP has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $15.97.

Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services and technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

