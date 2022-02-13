Rice Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:RONI) Short Interest Down 58.7% in January

Rice Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:RONI) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decrease of 58.7% from the January 15th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rice Acquisition Corp II stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Rice Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:RONI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000. Institutional investors own 12.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RONI traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $9.85. The stock had a trading volume of 130,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,306. Rice Acquisition Corp II has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $10.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.92.

Rice Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Rice Acquisition Corp. II is based in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.

