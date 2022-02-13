RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is 20.00.

RKLB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on RocketLab from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RocketLab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on RocketLab in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. VK Services LLC bought a new position in RocketLab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,855,027,000. StepStone Group LP bought a new position in RocketLab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $281,251,000. Vector Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in RocketLab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,373,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in RocketLab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,828,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in RocketLab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RKLB opened at 9.63 on Friday. RocketLab has a 1-year low of 7.55 and a 1-year high of 21.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of 10.85. The company has a quick ratio of 10.64, a current ratio of 11.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The rocket manufacturer reported -0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.12 by -0.12. The company had revenue of 5.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 4.65 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that RocketLab will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rocket Lab and Vector entered into a definitive merger agreement.

