Rope Price Down 10.9% Over Last 7 Days ($ROPE)

Rope (CURRENCY:$ROPE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. Rope has a market cap of $79,455.39 and $2.00 worth of Rope was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rope has traded down 10.9% against the dollar. One Rope coin can now be purchased for $2.84 or 0.00006770 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002387 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00043407 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,855.08 or 0.06811729 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,854.56 or 0.99857607 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.59 or 0.00046731 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006453 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00048006 BTC.

Rope Coin Profile

Rope’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Rope’s official website is rope.lol . Rope’s official Twitter account is @dontbuyrope and its Facebook page is accessible here

Rope Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rope directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rope should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rope using one of the exchanges listed above.

