Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ross Stores’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.88. Ross Stores posted earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 44.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ross Stores will report full-year earnings of $4.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.71 to $4.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.96 to $5.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ross Stores.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ROST shares. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ross Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Cowen downgraded Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROST. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ross Stores in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ross Stores by 48.3% in the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 607.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the third quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ross Stores stock traded down $2.30 on Friday, reaching $94.27. 2,187,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,867,422. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02. Ross Stores has a one year low of $92.10 and a one year high of $134.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.51 and a 200 day moving average of $111.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.39%.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

