RSK Infrastructure Framework (RIF) Trading 6.2% Higher Over Last Week

RSK Infrastructure Framework (CURRENCY:RIF) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. During the last week, RSK Infrastructure Framework has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. RSK Infrastructure Framework has a total market cap of $133.39 million and $1.87 million worth of RSK Infrastructure Framework was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RSK Infrastructure Framework coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000380 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

RSK Infrastructure Framework Profile

RSK Infrastructure Framework was first traded on November 9th, 2018. RSK Infrastructure Framework’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 829,300,006 coins. The Reddit community for RSK Infrastructure Framework is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RSK Infrastructure Framework’s official Twitter account is @rif_os . RSK Infrastructure Framework’s official website is www.rifos.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The RIF Token is intended to allow any token holder to consume any services that are compatible with RIF OS Protocols. Such services may include third-party-developed infrastructure services and any other apps that might be deployed on their framework that agrees to accept RIF Tokens as a means of accessing/consuming the service or app. RIF (Rootstock Infrastructure Framework) is the third layer on top of Bitcoin that provides a wide range of solutions based on blockchain technology such as payments, storage, and domaining (RNS). “

RSK Infrastructure Framework Coin Trading

