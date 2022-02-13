SafeCapital Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $57.00 (SCAP)

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. SafeCapital has a total market cap of $9,504.28 and $57.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SafeCapital has traded up 12.4% against the US dollar. One SafeCapital coin can now be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About SafeCapital

SafeCapital is a coin. Its launch date was November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. The official website for SafeCapital is www.safecapital.io . SafeCapital’s official message board is medium.com/@safecapital . SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

