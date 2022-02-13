Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $330.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SAIA. Benchmark began coverage on Saia in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Saia from $255.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Stephens increased their price objective on Saia from $380.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Saia from $400.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Saia from $400.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $264.71 on Friday. Saia has a one year low of $187.02 and a one year high of $365.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $300.55 and a 200-day moving average of $282.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $617.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.04 million. Saia had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Saia will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Saia news, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total transaction of $161,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.79, for a total transaction of $4,346,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,524 shares of company stock worth $5,623,116. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAIA. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Saia in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

