Saito (SAITO) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.19 Million

Saito (CURRENCY:SAITO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. In the last week, Saito has traded down 16.6% against the dollar. Saito has a market capitalization of $41.06 million and $1.19 million worth of Saito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Saito coin can now be bought for $0.0385 or 0.00000092 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Saito alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002388 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00043499 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,853.21 or 0.06810457 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,755.13 or 0.99667264 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00046366 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006410 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00048014 BTC.

Saito Coin Profile

Saito’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,065,408,547 coins. Saito’s official Twitter account is @SaitoOfficial

Saito Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Saito should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Saito using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Saito Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Saito and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.