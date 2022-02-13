Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Upgraded at National Bank Financial

Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) was upgraded by research analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SAPIF. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Saputo from C$42.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. CIBC decreased their price target on Saputo from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Saputo from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Saputo from C$39.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Saputo from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

Get Saputo alerts:

Shares of SAPIF traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.96. 5,266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,463. Saputo has a fifty-two week low of $20.70 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.86.

Saputo, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of a wide array of dairy products. Its products include cheese, fluid milk, extended shelf-life milk, and cream products, cultured products, and dairy ingredients. It operates through geographical sectors: Canada, USA, and International.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.