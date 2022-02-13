ScPrime Tops 24 Hour Volume of $69,436.00 (SCP)

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 13th. ScPrime has a market capitalization of $40.48 million and approximately $69,436.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ScPrime has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar. One ScPrime coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00002375 BTC on exchanges including SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ScPrime alerts:

Siacoin (SC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000024 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00012611 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005034 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ScPrime Profile

ScPrime is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 46,313,031 coins and its circulating supply is 40,810,799 coins. The official website for ScPrime is scpri.me . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ScPrime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ScPrime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.