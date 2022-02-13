SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Analysts expect SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) to post ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for SeaSpine’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.18). SeaSpine posted earnings of ($0.37) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.
On average, analysts expect that SeaSpine will report full year earnings of ($1.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.67) to ($1.28). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.64) to ($0.85). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SeaSpine.
Several research firms have commented on SPNE. Zacks Investment Research lowered SeaSpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. TheStreet lowered SeaSpine from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on SeaSpine from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on SeaSpine in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SeaSpine currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.17.
NASDAQ:SPNE opened at $12.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.55. SeaSpine has a 12 month low of $10.76 and a 12 month high of $22.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.85 million, a PE ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.17.
About SeaSpine
SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SeaSpine (SPNE)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SeaSpine (SPNE)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for SeaSpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaSpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.