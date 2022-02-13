SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Analysts expect SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) to post ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for SeaSpine’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.18). SeaSpine posted earnings of ($0.37) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that SeaSpine will report full year earnings of ($1.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.67) to ($1.28). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.64) to ($0.85). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SeaSpine.

Several research firms have commented on SPNE. Zacks Investment Research lowered SeaSpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. TheStreet lowered SeaSpine from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on SeaSpine from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on SeaSpine in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SeaSpine currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.17.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPNE. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in SeaSpine in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in SeaSpine by 135.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SeaSpine in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in SeaSpine by 430.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,922 shares during the period. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SeaSpine in the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPNE opened at $12.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.55. SeaSpine has a 12 month low of $10.76 and a 12 month high of $22.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.85 million, a PE ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.17.

SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip.

