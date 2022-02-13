Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management decreased its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 748,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 274,999 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.23% of Sempra Energy worth $94,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 231.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Emfo LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SRE shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sempra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.57.

In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $367,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $122,652.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SRE stock opened at $135.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $133.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.35. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $114.66 and a fifty-two week high of $144.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 120.88%.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

