Sentinel (DVPN) Trading 25.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. Over the last week, Sentinel has traded down 25.4% against the US dollar. One Sentinel coin can now be bought for about $0.0066 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. Sentinel has a market cap of $44.40 million and $1.77 million worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Sentinel alerts:

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Sentinel

DVPN is a coin. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 14,619,635,964 coins and its circulating supply is 6,743,637,893 coins. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.