Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Position Lifted by Ratan Capital Management LP

Ratan Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 329,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,275 shares during the quarter. Shift4 Payments accounts for about 3.3% of Ratan Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Ratan Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.40% of Shift4 Payments worth $25,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments during the 2nd quarter worth $2,297,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Shift4 Payments by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 201,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,866,000 after buying an additional 87,287 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments during the 2nd quarter worth $2,856,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments during the 2nd quarter worth $12,057,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP lifted its position in Shift4 Payments by 507.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 57,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,410,000 after acquiring an additional 48,215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 1,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total value of $71,930.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on FOUR shares. Citigroup started coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Shift4 Payments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shift4 Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.56.

NYSE:FOUR opened at $55.01 on Friday. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.08 and a 12 month high of $104.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.19. The company has a current ratio of 8.27, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.93 and a beta of 1.93.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $148.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

