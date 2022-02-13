Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, a drop of 55.6% from the January 15th total of 73,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 252,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SGIOY. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Shionogi & Co., Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shionogi & Co., Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SGIOY traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.70. 48,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,128. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $12.13 and a twelve month high of $19.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 6.01.

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, supply, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. Its products include prescription drugs, over-the-counter drugs, diagnostic regents, medical devices and others. The company was founded by Gisaburo Shiono on March 17, 1878 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

