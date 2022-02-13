Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) Short Interest Update

Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the January 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

SAEYY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Shop Apotheke Europe alerts:

Shares of Shop Apotheke Europe stock remained flat at $$12.83 during trading hours on Friday. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 1-year low of $10.73 and a 1-year high of $29.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.28.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.