Shopping (SPI) 24-Hour Volume Hits $192,128.00

Shopping (CURRENCY:SPI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. Shopping has a market cap of $10.49 million and $192,128.00 worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Shopping has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. One Shopping coin can now be purchased for about $11.86 or 0.00028001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Shopping alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002362 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00044366 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,889.35 or 0.06819285 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,234.84 or 0.99680320 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00047117 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00049002 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006432 BTC.

Shopping Profile

Shopping launched on December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 883,855 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Shopping Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shopping directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shopping should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shopping using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Shopping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shopping and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.