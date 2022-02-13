Short Interest in Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH) Declines By 50.6%

Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,300 shares, a drop of 50.6% from the January 15th total of 142,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 160,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Aluminum Co. of China by 113.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,536 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Aluminum Co. of China by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Aluminum Co. of China in the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Aluminum Co. of China in the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000.

Several research firms have issued reports on ACH. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Aluminum Co. of China from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aluminum Co. of China from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

NYSE ACH traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.55. 203,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,054. Aluminum Co. of China has a 1 year low of $8.74 and a 1 year high of $23.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.54.

Aluminum Co. of China Company Profile

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as refined alumina.

