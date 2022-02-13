Short Interest in Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) Drops By 58.9%

Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 58.9% from the January 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.
Ampol stock remained flat at $$21.10 during trading hours on Friday. Ampol has a 1 year low of $17.75 and a 1 year high of $22.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.62.
Ampol Company Profile
