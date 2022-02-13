Short Interest in Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) Drops By 61.5%

Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decline of 61.5% from the January 15th total of 14,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 18,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Avalon stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.40. 1,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,190. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $13.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.15. Avalon has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $6.07.

Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.30 million during the quarter. Avalon had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 4.33%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Avalon in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avalon in the second quarter valued at $79,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Avalon during the third quarter valued at about $139,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in Avalon by 55.6% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 33,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Avalon by 38.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 43,200 shares during the period. 10.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avalon

Avalon Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers. It operates through the Waste Management Services; and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers waste disposal brokerage and management services, captive landfill management operations, and salt water injection well operations.

