Short Interest in Capital Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPTP) Declines By 50.0%

Capital Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPTP) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the January 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

CPTP remained flat at $$13.00 during midday trading on Friday. 94 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510. Capital Properties has a 52-week low of $11.48 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.63.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.

Capital Properties, Inc engages in the provision of real estate management. It focuses on leasing its real estate interests in downtown Providence, Rhode Island. The company was founded by Robert H. Eder in 1983 and is headquartered in Providence, RI.

