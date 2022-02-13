Short Interest in Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Drops By 50.4%

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,300 shares, a decrease of 50.4% from the January 15th total of 97,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 305,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of GLO stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.61. 266,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,922. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $8.88 and a 12-month high of $13.17.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.0943 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th.
About Clough Global Opportunities Fund
Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.
