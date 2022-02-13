Short Interest in Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Drops By 50.4%

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,300 shares, a decrease of 50.4% from the January 15th total of 97,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 305,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of GLO stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.61. 266,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,922. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $8.88 and a 12-month high of $13.17.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.0943 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,266,708 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,427,000 after purchasing an additional 70,135 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 80.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,296,934 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,797,000 after buying an additional 579,120 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 29.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 514,041 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,261,000 after buying an additional 118,276 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 16.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 264,802 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after buying an additional 38,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 72.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 259,793 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after buying an additional 109,350 shares during the last quarter.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

