Short Interest in CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Increases By 115.8%

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, an increase of 115.8% from the January 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 228,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CSLLY traded down $3.17 on Friday, hitting $87.41. The company had a trading volume of 108,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,781. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.16. CSL has a 12-month low of $87.18 and a 12-month high of $117.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CSL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.00.

CSL Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of biopharmaceutical and allied products. It operates through the CSL Behring and Seqirus segments. The CSL Behring segment provides plasma therapies and conducts early stage research on plasma and non plasma therapies.

