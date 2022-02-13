Short Interest in Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) Declines By 57.6%

Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 157,200 shares, a decrease of 57.6% from the January 15th total of 370,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 872,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Document Security Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Document Security Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Document Security Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Document Security Systems by 19.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 577,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 92,401 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Document Security Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN DSS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.38. 574,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 867,594. Document Security Systems has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $4.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.74 and a quick ratio of 7.45.

Document Security Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 million. Document Security Systems had a negative net margin of 95.37% and a negative return on equity of 12.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Document Security Systems will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Document Security Systems Company Profile

DSS, Inc engages in the development and distribution of paper products designed to protect valuable information from unauthorized scanning, copying, and digital imaging. It operates through the following segments: Packaging and Printing, Direct Marketing, BioHealth Group, Securities, and Corporate. The Packaging and Printing segment operates in the paper board folding carton, smart packaging, and document security printing markets.

