Short Interest in Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) Declines By 58.3%

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a decrease of 58.3% from the January 15th total of 43,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 22.8 days.

OTCMKTS ELEZF traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.75. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 790. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.34. Endesa has a 12-month low of $20.33 and a 12-month high of $28.10.

Get Endesa alerts:

Endesa Company Profile

Endesa SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity. It is also involved in the natural gas sector and provides other energy-related services. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Supply, Distribution, and Structure. The Generation & Supply segment refers to the production of electricity from energy sources such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Endesa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endesa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.