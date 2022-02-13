Short Interest in Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GXYEF) Declines By 57.8%

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GXYEF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,006,100 shares, a decrease of 57.8% from the January 15th total of 4,758,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 323.6 days.

OTCMKTS:GXYEF traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $5.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,275. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.66. Galaxy Entertainment Group has a one year low of $4.92 and a one year high of $9.90.

Several research firms have issued reports on GXYEF. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Galaxy Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Galaxy Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the gaming and entertainment, and construction materials businesses in Macau, Hong Kong, and Mainland China. The company operates casino games of chance or games of other forms; and provides hospitality and related services.

