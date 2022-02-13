Short Interest in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Decreases By 62.4%

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 118,900 shares, a decline of 62.4% from the January 15th total of 316,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 7.5% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,945 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 347,631 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 0.5% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276,956 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 117,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.86% of the company’s stock.

VMO traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $11.92. The company had a trading volume of 277,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,894. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.52. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 12-month low of $11.92 and a 12-month high of $14.09.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.0518 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed-end Investment Fund and Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The fund was founded on April 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

